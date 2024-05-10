500 Wheelchairs Distributed Among Persons With Disability
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, said that steps would be taken to make easy and equal access of the people with disability to government and public places.
She expressed these views while addressing at the wheelchairs distribution ceremony organized by Society for Special Persons (SSP) in collaboration with Church of Jesus Christ here Friday.
She further said that wheelchair was important to improve the life of disabled persons.
Making wheelchair at the local level was a good initiative. The Commissioner assured cooperation in
wheelchair program for the special persons to strengthen them further. Persons with disabilities deserve the same opportunities as others, she added.
Chairperson SSP Zahida Qureshi said that 15 percent of Pakistan's population consists of people with disabilities.
She informed that disabled persons made these wheelchairs and got employment.
Customized wheelchairs were imperative for the people with disabilities.
The disabled people have to drag themselves on the ground, which leads to infection due to non-availability of wheelchairs.
Ms Zahida informed that their organization has made and distributed more than 5000 wheelchairs so far.
As many as 500 wheelchairs were distributed in today's ceremony among the disabled persons belonging to Multan, Khanewal and Vehari districts.
Later, certificates were distributed among the wheelchair manufacturers while Multani Ajrak was presented to guests.
