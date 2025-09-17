5,000 Bags Of Potatoes Burnt
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) At least 5,000 bags filled with potatoes have burnt and most of them reduced to ash as fire erupted in a cold storage in Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district.
The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that their control room received information about fire eruption incident happened at a cold storage in Ahmadpur East tehsil.
“Soon after receiving phone call, our rescuers along with fire tenders rushed to the scene and started rescue operation to extinguished fire,” they said adding that after an hectic efforts, fire was extinguished.
Cause of fire eruption was told to be electric short circuit. They further said that around 10,000 bags filled with potatos were placed in the cold storage, adding that out of them, 5,000 burnt and most of them reduced to ash. No loss of life was reported.
