UrduPoint.com

5000 Bags Of Urea Fertilizer Supplied To Notified Dealers For Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

5000 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to notified dealers for sale

As many as 5000 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to the notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 5000 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to the notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that 1500 urea bags were supplied in Tehsil City/Sadar, 1900 bags in Tehsil Jaranwala, 400 bags in Tehsil Tandlianwala and 1200 bags in Tehsil Sammundri.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the district to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate of Rs.1768 per bag, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Jaranwala Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Comprehensive strategy being devised to reduce har ..

Comprehensive strategy being devised to reduce harvesting losses: Senator Nauman ..

1 minute ago
 All Wapda Inter Unit Hockey Tournament to start on ..

All Wapda Inter Unit Hockey Tournament to start on Friday

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 Agri dept to organize 'Pakistan Horti Expo' on Jan ..

Agri dept to organize 'Pakistan Horti Expo' on Jan 29

2 minutes ago
 69 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

69 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

5 minutes ago
 DC for taking action against fertilizer hoarders

DC for taking action against fertilizer hoarders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.