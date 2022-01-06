5000 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to notified dealers for sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 5000 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to the notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that 1500 urea bags were supplied in Tehsil City/Sadar, 1900 bags in Tehsil Jaranwala, 400 bags in Tehsil Tandlianwala and 1200 bags in Tehsil Sammundri.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the district to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate of Rs.1768 per bag, he added.