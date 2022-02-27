5000 bags urea supplied to 7 notified dealers for sale

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 5000 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to 7 notified dealers in the district for its sale to farmers at fixed rates.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that 2300 urea bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil Tandlianwala including 1300 bags to Ahmad Enterprises & Brothers at Karam Chowk, 700 bags to Wattoo Traders at Adda Bahlak and 300 bags to Usama & Company.

Similarly, 1600 bags of urea fertilizers were supply to 2 dealers in Tahsil Sammundri including 1100 bags to Muneeb Arshad at Adda Mureedwala and 500 bags to Hajji Rafiq & Sons at 466 Road.

Meanwhile, 1100 bags of fertilizers were supplied to 2 dealers in Tehsil Jaranwala including 700 bags to Pak Land Corporation Grain Market and 400 bags to Liaqat & Company.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districtto ensure sale of urea fertilizers to growers at fixed rate, he added.