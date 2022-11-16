UrduPoint.com

5,000 Fish Cages Being Installed In Punjab: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 08:23 PM

5,000 fish cages being installed in Punjab: Minister

Provincial Minister for Forests and Fisheries Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday said that 5,000 fish cages were being installed across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests and Fisheries Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday said that 5,000 fish cages were being installed across Punjab.

These cages were also being installed on dams and barrages, he disclosed this during an awareness session for fish farmers here.

The minister added that fish cages would be provided on subsidised rate to fish farmers and private companies on 80:20 ratio respectively.

He informed the participants about the business of fish cages, and various suggestions in this regard were also discussed.

On this occasion, some of the participating fish farmers were given fish cages through a lucky draw.

Provincial Minister Abbas Ali Shah assured the stakeholders of his full support in provision of all possible facilities for fish cage business.

He said that the fish cage project was a great idea for the youth, who were intending to start fisheries' business but did not have a piece of land to establish a fish farm.

He said that modern technology was being used in fish cages and this vital project would increase fish productivity.

The Minister appreciated the women interested in fish farming and said it was an encouraging sign.

Related Topics

Technology Business Punjab Women All

Recent Stories

Moldovan Economy Minister Resigns Amid Political C ..

Moldovan Economy Minister Resigns Amid Political Crisis - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Austrian Chancellor Says EU Migration System, Bord ..

Austrian Chancellor Says EU Migration System, Border Security Have Failed

1 minute ago
 Promoting tolerance need of the hour: Parvez Elahi ..

Promoting tolerance need of the hour: Parvez Elahi

1 minute ago
 Delegation from 35th Mid-Career management course ..

Delegation from 35th Mid-Career management course visits Pakistan Telecommunicat ..

4 minutes ago
 'A shock': divers fish for waste to preserve Greec ..

'A shock': divers fish for waste to preserve Greece's Aegean shores

4 minutes ago
 KEMU's leader in medical education: Governor Punja ..

KEMU's leader in medical education: Governor Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.