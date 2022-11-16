5,000 fish cages being installed in Punjab: Minister

Provincial Minister for Forests and Fisheries Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday said that 5,000 fish cages were being installed across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests and Fisheries Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday said that 5,000 fish cages were being installed across Punjab.

These cages were also being installed on dams and barrages, he disclosed this during an awareness session for fish farmers here.

The minister added that fish cages would be provided on subsidised rate to fish farmers and private companies on 80:20 ratio respectively.

He informed the participants about the business of fish cages, and various suggestions in this regard were also discussed.

On this occasion, some of the participating fish farmers were given fish cages through a lucky draw.

Provincial Minister Abbas Ali Shah assured the stakeholders of his full support in provision of all possible facilities for fish cage business.

He said that the fish cage project was a great idea for the youth, who were intending to start fisheries' business but did not have a piece of land to establish a fish farm.

He said that modern technology was being used in fish cages and this vital project would increase fish productivity.

The Minister appreciated the women interested in fish farming and said it was an encouraging sign.