5,000 Homes Completed, 27,000 Under Construction For Flood Victims In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The government has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to rehabilitate flood-affected communities in Balochistan by completing the construction of 5,000 houses, with work currently underway on an additional 27,000 units.
This development is part of the “Balochistan Housing Reconstruction Programme,” spearheaded by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, aimed at providing dignified, secure and resilient shelter to families impacted by unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding, a news release said on Wednesday.
The initiative goes beyond temporary relief, focusing on long-term recovery and sustainable development.
It includes not only the construction of climate-resilient housing but also the provision of basic amenities and the generation of livelihood opportunities for local communities, thereby creating a holistic model of rehabilitation and growth.
The Balochistan Housing Reconstruction Unit (BHRU), which is leading the on-ground implementation, has employed a participatory and transparent approach — engaging local communities, adhering to rigorous technical standards and responding directly to the unique needs of the affected areas.
The unit’s tireless efforts have ensured that state institutions are not only delivering services but also rebuilding public trust in some of the most remote and underserved regions of the province.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning said “This project was launched under the directives of Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who emphasized linking the rehabilitation process with the principles of human dignity, transparency, and sustainability.”
The government’s commitment to rebuilding flood-impacted areas reflects a broader vision — that post-disaster recovery must not stop at emergency assistance but must open new doors to prosperity, development and hope.
