Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM

5,000 journalists, media workers to get health insurance in first phase: Finance Minister

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb announced health insurance scheme for journalists and media workers while presenting the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb announced health insurance scheme for journalists and media workers while presenting the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to him, 5,000 journalists and media workers would be given health insurance under the scheme, while 10,000 more would get the facility under its second phase.

He lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for resuming health insurance for scheme while assuming the charge of premiership for the second time.

The minister congratulated Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture and his team for their contribution in the relaunch of the scheme.

