5000 kg adulterated spices destroyed, three arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority in an action in Bannu on Tuesday destroyed 5000 kg adulterated spices and arrested three persons.

The spokesman said, the Food Authority arrested three persons from Bannu Chowk involved in selling adulterated spices.

The authority also recovered bran, non-food grade color and dried tomatoes used for mixing in spices.

The authority destroyed 5000 kg adulterated spices and handed over the arrested persons to police for further proceedings.