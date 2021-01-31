UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5,000 Kites Confiscated, Gang Selling Kites Online Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:00 PM

5,000 kites confiscated, gang selling kites online arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested a gang selling kites and strings online using social media, and confiscated about 5,000 kites and 25 chemical strings, from their possession , informed police spokesman on Sunday.

Under the supervision of SDPO Cantt, SHO Cantt along with his team arrested a gang selling kites and strings online using social media.

The arrested accused were identified as Shah Rukh, the ringleader of the gang, while the other accused include Amir, Asher and Yasir.

About 5,000 kites and 25 chemical cords were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Younis appreciated the performance of Cantt police team, adding that strict action must be taken against the kite seller and ban on kite flying would be implemented.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region, 34th globally in G ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Police encourages public to report violation ..

4 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses digital ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 11 banks oper ..

1 hour ago

15th batch of National Reserve recruits to be trai ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology, Indian Ministry of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.