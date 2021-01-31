5,000 kites confiscated, gang selling kites online arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested a gang selling kites and strings online using social media, and confiscated about 5,000 kites and 25 chemical strings, from their possession , informed police spokesman on Sunday.

Under the supervision of SDPO Cantt, SHO Cantt along with his team arrested a gang selling kites and strings online using social media.

The arrested accused were identified as Shah Rukh, the ringleader of the gang, while the other accused include Amir, Asher and Yasir.

About 5,000 kites and 25 chemical cords were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Younis appreciated the performance of Cantt police team, adding that strict action must be taken against the kite seller and ban on kite flying would be implemented.