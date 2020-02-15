UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5000 Kites Confiscated In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:20 PM

5000 kites confiscated in police raid in Rawalpindi

Police carried out an operation and confiscated 5,000 kites, string rolls and material used for kite flying besides rounding up a kite seller here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Police carried out an operation and confiscated 5,000 kites, string rolls and material used for kite flying besides rounding up a kite seller here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a Police team of Saddar Beroni raided and confiscated 5000 kites, string rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting a kite seller identified as Farhat Taj Bibi.

The spokesman said the district police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis conducting raids and netted kite sellers and kite flying ban violators.

Kite flying and selling is a crime, any police personnel found to give shelter to the criminals in this act will have to face legal action being facilitator of the criminals while such personnel will have no chance to remain in the department, he added.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Criminals

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inaugurates Khan ..

43 seconds ago

More than half of blind employees receive appointm ..

46 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Russia, Turkey Have Good Relations But ..

47 seconds ago

Insaaf Health Cards services have started in all 3 ..

49 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD World Investment Forum in ..

36 minutes ago

One dies, four injure in Bolan clash

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.