5000 kites confiscated in police raid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Police carried out an operation and confiscated 5,000 kites, string rolls and material used for kite flying besides rounding up a kite seller here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a Police team of Saddar Beroni raided and confiscated 5000 kites, string rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting a kite seller identified as Farhat Taj Bibi.

The spokesman said the district police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis conducting raids and netted kite sellers and kite flying ban violators.

Kite flying and selling is a crime, any police personnel found to give shelter to the criminals in this act will have to face legal action being facilitator of the criminals while such personnel will have no chance to remain in the department, he added.