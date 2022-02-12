UrduPoint.com

5000 Kites Seized, 2 Accused Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 09:42 PM

5000 kites seized, 2 accused arrested

Mansoorabad police have arrested three accused along with 5000 kites from a factory near Waheed Park

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Mansoorabad police have arrested three accused along with 5000 kites from a factory near Waheed Park.

Police spokesman said that SHO Rana Maghfoor Sub Inspector on a tip-off conducted raid in Waheed Park area and unearthed a kite manufacturing factory where three persons Ahmad, etc.

were busy in kite making.

The police took 5000 kites and other paraphernalia into custody in addition to arresting three accused from the spot.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

