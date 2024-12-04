Open Menu

5000 Liter Spurious Milk Seized, Dairy Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed premises of a dairy farm after seizing more than 5000 spurious milk here on Wednesday.

PFA team under supervision of Additional Director Tariq Mehmood Gill conducted raid in Jinnah Town and unearthed a dairy farm near Sewerage Drain where spurious milk was being prepared through chemicals.

The team seized more than 5000 liter spurious milk which was later on discarded. The team also confiscated 375 kilograms (kg) powder, 288 kg ghee, 40 kg sweetener, other material, chemicals, van, machines and drums from the spot.

The police took all these items into custody and started investigation after registering a case against dairy owner, PFA spokesman said.

