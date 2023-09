5000 liters adulterated milk disposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Bhakkar after launching a massive crackdown against sub standard milk sellers disposed 5000 liters of anti health milk, here on Saturday.

PFA spokesman said that PFA checking team while checking through mobile food lab at Dajill road examined several milk carrying vehicles and disposed off 5000 liters adulterated milk .