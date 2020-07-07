UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5000 Liters Of Fake Beverages Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:38 PM

5000 liters of fake beverages recovered

Food Safety Authority Kohat on Tuesday recovered huge quantity of fake beverages from Laachi Bazar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Food Safety Authority Kohat on Tuesday recovered huge quantity of fake beverages from Laachi Bazar.

According to food Authority, five thousands liters of fake beverages were recovered from a Suzuki van in Laachi Bazar. The fake beverages were being supplied to various markets of the area.

Case has been registered against manufacturers and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Laachi, Muhamamd Ali Shah visited different markets and sealed eight shops over violation of Standard Operating Procedures against corona. He also urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt preventive measures against the pandemic.

Related Topics

Kohat Van Market From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

11 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

1 hour ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

2 hours ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

2 hours ago

SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.