5000 liters of fake beverages recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Food Safety Authority Kohat on Tuesday recovered huge quantity of fake beverages from Laachi Bazar.

According to food Authority, five thousands liters of fake beverages were recovered from a Suzuki van in Laachi Bazar. The fake beverages were being supplied to various markets of the area.

Case has been registered against manufacturers and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Laachi, Muhamamd Ali Shah visited different markets and sealed eight shops over violation of Standard Operating Procedures against corona. He also urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt preventive measures against the pandemic.