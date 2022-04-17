5000 liters substandard cooking oil recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday during an operation recovered more than 5,000 liters substandard cooking oil from a factory which was producing coking oil from animal fats.

According to PFA spokesman, the Authority with the help of Special Branch Police raided the Poultry Protein Feeds Factory at 513 / EB Mianchun Road where cooking oil was being prepared from the fat.

The PFA team seized 5000 liters of coking oil prepared in drums, seized it, sealed the factory and started further operations.

According to PFA, samosas were also supplied to shops selling pakoras and many hotels and thus these people were playing with human lives. The team registered a case against factory owner under Food Purity Act.