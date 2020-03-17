UrduPoint.com
5000 Masks/disposable Gloves Distributed Among Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:24 PM

All arrangements regarding precautionary measures of Corona virus in Central police office have been completed, under which, 5,000 masks and disposable gloves were distributed among officials - Mobile washing units established at eight spots of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :All arrangements regarding precautionary measures of Corona virus in Central police office have been completed, under which, 5,000 masks and disposable gloves were distributed among officials - Mobile washing units established at eight spots of the city.

As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, precautionary measures regarding Corona virus are being strictly implemented in all regional and district police offices.

In this regard, steps for the protection of officials from virus in central police office have been ensured with comprehensive strategies.

According to details, All security and other staff have been provided with safety kits and in this regard, in CPO office, five sites have been set up for the provision of water and senitizers for hand washing.

Whereas, 100 senitizers, 100 liquid hand wash, 500 tissue roll and 8 mobile washing units have been provided at all bathrooms and wash basins of the CPO. In order to avoid corona virus, it has been directed to all staff to wear masks and gloves during their security duty.

Furthermore, security staff deputed on the entrance of CPO have been provided with infrared thermometer by which screening of every person entering into CPO office may beensured strictly.

