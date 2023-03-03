5000 mound wheat recovered from godown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Chowk Sarwar Shaheed raided at a wheat godown and seized 5000 mound wheat and also sealed the godown.

According to details, AC Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Jameel Haider Shah raided at a wheat godown in Mouza Noor Shah Talai and recovered 5000 mound of wheat as per directives of the provincial government for strict action against hoarding.

Legal action has also been started against the owner.