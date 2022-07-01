UrduPoint.com

5,000 MW Power To Be Added In System: State Minister For Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 07:07 PM

5,000 MW power to be added in system: State Minister for Energy

Minister of State for Energy Mohammad Hashim Notezai on Friday said that additional 5,000 megawatts electricity would be added in the system by March 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Energy Mohammad Hashim Notezai on Friday said that additional 5,000 megawatts electricity would be added in the system by March 2023.

Addressing the people during an open katcheri at Circuit House Khuzdar, the minister deplored that due to unavailability of fuel, 5739 MW capacity is cut off, with fuel's availability, this will start working and will be added into the main grid.

"Due to increasing heat energy crisis has intensified in the country", he said and gave credit to the incumbent government for its timely measures and making 3,000 MW available to the public.

The minister apprised that the government has inked an agreement with Iran for supplying 100 MW power to Makran division in Balochistan.

He appealed to the customers to submit their bills on time and cooperate with the QESCO for uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major retired Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, SSP Javed Iqbal Gharshin and Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Shahwani, were also present.

Related Topics

Balochistan Electricity Iran Energy Crisis Khuzdar March Government Agreement QESCO

Recent Stories

Immense scope for business in construction sector: ..

Immense scope for business in construction sector: Administrator Karachi

7 minutes ago
 Law, order to be maintained during by-polls in Pun ..

Law, order to be maintained during by-polls in Punjab: IGP

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets Shahzain, Aimal, discusses po ..

Prime Minister meets Shahzain, Aimal, discusses political situation

7 minutes ago
 DMC East approves annual budget of Rs 3.31 bln for ..

DMC East approves annual budget of Rs 3.31 bln for FY 2022-23

7 minutes ago
 Work on access roads to tourists' destination wort ..

Work on access roads to tourists' destination worth Rs.13bn in progress

9 minutes ago
 ITP issues 8,511 tickets in last two weeks

ITP issues 8,511 tickets in last two weeks

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.