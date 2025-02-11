5000 personnel to perform security duties during tri-nation cricket

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Comprehensive security arrangements have been placed for the Tri-Nation Cricket Series 2025 matches to be held in National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

As per the schedule, matches on February 12th and 14th will be played at the National Bank Stadium for which according to the security plan, 5000 law enforcement personnel will be deployed for the security duties, said a news release on Tuesday.

This includes 1220 personnel from the Security Division including 620 special security unit (SSU) commandos and lady commandos, 1390 traffic police, 280 special branch, personnel of district police, and other law enforcement agencies, who will be assigned at various sensitive locations such as the National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi Airport, routes, parking points, hotels, and other key areas. Additionally, snipers will also be deputed at sensitive locations.

A highly trained Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team, equipped with advanced weaponry, will be on standby at the SSU headquarters to respond to any emergency. They will also patrol around the stadium. SSU's Special Command and Control Bus will be deployed around the stadium for monitoring law and order

All roads around the stadium will remain open for traffic. Parking arrangements have been made at the China Ground adjacent to the National Bank Cricket Stadium for vehicles and motorcycles for general public. VIPs and special pass holding vehicles will have parking facilities inside the stadium.

Entry to the stadium will be permitted through the main gate and from Gate No. 12, 13, and 14 only.

All other gates will remain closed for entry. Only VIPs and vehicles with stickers/passes will be allowed to enter from Gate No. 8. All stadium gates will open three hours before the start of the match. Spectators and every ticket holder will be required to show their original National ID Card and match ticket/pass (original). Only physical match tickets (hard copies) will be valid for entry. Online tickets will not be valid. Those who have booked tickets online can collect their physical tickets from designated TCS centers.

Prohibited items and security checks: Spectators are not allowed to bring food and drinks, glass and plastic bottles and intoxicants and prohibited items into the stadium. Food and refreshments will be available at stalls within the stadium. Firearms, toy guns, explosives, fireworks, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, women’s handbags, sharp objects (such as knives) and metallic/wooden items are strictly prohibited. All spectators will undergo security checks at the entry gates. CNG cylinder fitted vehicles will not be allowed inside the stadium premises. The use of any type of drone cameras inside the stadium premises will be prohibited.

On the occasion, DIGP - Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed has urged cricket fans to cooperate fully with security personnel and follow the traffic plan on match days to avoid any inconvenience. He further emphasized that these security arrangements have been made in collaboration with the Sindh Government and other relevant agencies under the supervision of Sindh Police to ensure a safe environment for all spectators.