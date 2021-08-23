UrduPoint.com

5000 Posts Of ALM Lying Vacant In PESCO: Senate Body Told

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:50 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Monday was apprised that currently 5000 posts of assistant linemen (ALM) were lying vacant in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Monday was apprised that currently 5000 posts of assistant linemen (ALM) were lying vacant in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The committee, which met here with Saifullah Abro in the chair, reviewed compliance report on the recommendation of the committee made in its previous meetings, discussed circular debt breakup, tendering process of proposed 220KV grid station in Larkana, appointments of members of BODs.

Briefing the committee, the PESCO Chief informed the committee that out of total, the ministry and board of directors (BoDs) allowed to make recruitment against 2605 posts.

He said Khyber Medical University (KMU) was shortlisted for conducting examination of the candidates.

The committee directed that former candidates should also be given a chance to appear in the test by extending the date for one week.

Secretary Power Division Ali Raza Bhutta told the committee that it was an established practice to conduct test and interview by third party to ensure transparency and merit.

He said it was the government policy to made all recruitments purely on merit. Defending the decision of Federal cabinet was our prime responsibility, he added.

Regarding appointment of Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), the committee was apprised that out of 49 candidates, 19 were shortlisted.

However, he said, only 15 candidates were appeared in the interview. The committee was told that the seat has been lying vacant since August 2017, adding that the acting MD was running the affairs.

The MD NTDC told that the company headquraters would be shifted to Islamabad by November.

Regarding power supply to Gwadar, the committee was informed that currently it was not connected with the national grid, adding, it would be connected in next three years.

However, currently Iran was supplying electricity to Gwadar and Makran Division.

The committee was informed that the total circular debt till June 30, 2021 stood at Rs 2,280 billion. Last year, an amount of Rs 538 billion was added to the circular debt which has been curtailed to Rs 130 billion during this year.

The meeting was attended by Senators Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Sarwar Nyazee, Zeeshan Khanzada, Sana Jamali, Haji Hidayatullah and others officials of concerned departments.

