5,000 Promotions Given Across Province On Merit During 2024: IGP
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ensured exemplary initiatives for the police force during the year 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ensured exemplary initiatives for the police force during the year 2024.
In 2024, more than 5,000 departmental promotions were given across the province based on merit and seniority. Punjab Police Spokesperson shared details that, during 2024, 08 MOUs were signed with educational institutions and hospitals.
An amount of Rs 281.9 million was spent on medical financial assistance for police employees and their families. An amount exceeding Rs. 781 million was disbursed for educational scholarships for the children of police employees.
In 2024, 599 police stations across the province were converted into Special Initiative Police Station Protocols, and the process of constructing 39 Smart Police Stations began in different districts of the province.
Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the approval for establishing 19 new police posts in the Kacha areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur was obtained. Similarly, the construction of 30 border posts in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, and Bhakkar was initiated.
The approval for Hard Area Allowance for personnel performing duties in the Kacha areas was also granted.
In the Special Branch Punjab, an Artificial Intelligence Center was established, and a paperless computerized system was implemented.
Additionally, the establishment of a district office for the Special Branch in Murree was completed. The construction of a hostel for female personnel in the Qurban Lines was initiated. The approval for 30 plots from the Punjab Government for shifting rental police stations into personal buildings was also obtained. Over 2.6 million citizens were provided services at police service centers across the province. Over 19 million driving licenses were issued to citizens at Driving License Centers. More than 85,000 minority citizens were provided services at Meesaq Centers.
Over Rs. 2320 million was spent on the welfare of police officers and employees, and more than Rs. 2460 million was approved as financial assistance grants for officers and personnel who died during service. Additionally, 170 plots and Rs. 36.0 million were provided to the families of martyrs for the construction of houses. Over Rs. 80 million was spent on the medical treatment of 241 injured personnel during duty.
Recent Stories
Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry
Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir Saleem Khosa2 minutes ago
-
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center2 minutes ago
-
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II10 minutes ago
-
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Air quality in Lahore remains hazardous2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to work for national interest2 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC for steps to recover Water Board's dues5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to alleviate poverty, flush out terrorism: Member National Assembly of Pakistan Musli ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt cracks down on pollution2 minutes ago
-
AC visits Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items2 minutes ago
-
PTI’s provincial government accused of suppressing opposition protests1 minute ago