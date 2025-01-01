Open Menu

5,000 Promotions Given Across Province On Merit During 2024: IGP

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ensured exemplary initiatives for the police force during the year 2024

In 2024, more than 5,000 departmental promotions were given across the province based on merit and seniority. Punjab Police Spokesperson shared details that, during 2024, 08 MOUs were signed with educational institutions and hospitals.

In 2024, more than 5,000 departmental promotions were given across the province based on merit and seniority. Punjab Police Spokesperson shared details that, during 2024, 08 MOUs were signed with educational institutions and hospitals.

An amount of Rs 281.9 million was spent on medical financial assistance for police employees and their families. An amount exceeding Rs. 781 million was disbursed for educational scholarships for the children of police employees.

In 2024, 599 police stations across the province were converted into Special Initiative Police Station Protocols, and the process of constructing 39 Smart Police Stations began in different districts of the province.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the approval for establishing 19 new police posts in the Kacha areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur was obtained. Similarly, the construction of 30 border posts in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, and Bhakkar was initiated.

The approval for Hard Area Allowance for personnel performing duties in the Kacha areas was also granted.

In the Special Branch Punjab, an Artificial Intelligence Center was established, and a paperless computerized system was implemented.

Additionally, the establishment of a district office for the Special Branch in Murree was completed. The construction of a hostel for female personnel in the Qurban Lines was initiated. The approval for 30 plots from the Punjab Government for shifting rental police stations into personal buildings was also obtained. Over 2.6 million citizens were provided services at police service centers across the province. Over 19 million driving licenses were issued to citizens at Driving License Centers. More than 85,000 minority citizens were provided services at Meesaq Centers.

Over Rs. 2320 million was spent on the welfare of police officers and employees, and more than Rs. 2460 million was approved as financial assistance grants for officers and personnel who died during service. Additionally, 170 plots and Rs. 36.0 million were provided to the families of martyrs for the construction of houses. Over Rs. 80 million was spent on the medical treatment of 241 injured personnel during duty.

