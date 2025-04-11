5,000 Rawalpindi cops deployed for PSL security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) More than 5,000 personnel of the Rawalpindi Police have been deployed for the security of the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL)-2025 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars being played at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Friday evening.

The Elite Force, Dolphin Force and police mobiles were carrying out patrol duties around the stadium and surrounding areas, Police spokesman said.

A special control room had been set up for monitoring of the security arrangements through CCTV cameras, the spokesman added.

Some 367 traffic police officers were also on the city roads to maintain traffic flow, he said.

The spokesman further said that senior officers were present on the ground to personally monitor the security arrangements.

The Pakistan Army, Rangers, other security agencies and the district administration were also involved in the security arrangements, he added.

Snipers were deployed on the rooftops along the routes of teams from the hotels to the stadium, the spokesman said.

Cricket fans would be allowed to enter the stadium after passing through a walk-through gate and full body search, he added.