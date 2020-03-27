UrduPoint.com
5000 Safety Kits Dispatched To Districts Administration, Departments: DG PDMA

Fri 27th March 2020

5000 safety kits dispatched to districts administration, departments: DG PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) KP has dispatched 5000 safety kits to the districts administration and other concerned departments including health workers aimed at to combating coronavirus in the province.

The kits include suit masks, surgical caps, gloves and other life saving equipment.

The DG PDMA told media that 10,000 more kits would soon be provided to concerned departments.

PDMA has already provided 750 litres sanitizers to the concerned departments.

These facilities would help expedite relief operations besides improving the health delivery system in the wake of coronavirus spread.

