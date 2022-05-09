5000 stocked wheat bags recovered

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner launched a comprehensive crackdown against wheat stockers on Monday and claimed to have arrested five persons from 157 EB with recovery of 5000 stocked wheat bags

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner launched a comprehensive crackdown against wheat stockers on Monday and claimed to have arrested five persons from 157 EB with recovery of 5000 stocked wheat bags.

According to official sources, Ikram, Majed, Fazil, Amjed and Khan were involved in hoarding of wheat and were caught red handed during raid. Police after registering cases against them sent the violators behind bars.