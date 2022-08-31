UrduPoint.com

5,000 Students Participate In Entry Test At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 07:27 PM

More than 5,000 students participated in the third entry test here on Wednesday for admissions in 113 postgraduate degree programmes by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :More than 5,000 students participated in the third entry test here on Wednesday for admissions in 113 postgraduate degree programmes by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

A spokesman for the UAF said after considering requests of candidates belonging to flood-affected areas, the university administration had decided to provide another opportunity to such candidates as a large number of students could not participate in the second entry test.

He said that the university had offered admission in 113 postgraduate degree programs out of which 43were of PhD, 89 of MPhil, MSc (Hons), MS, and MBA Executive.The provisional merit lists of 41 undergraduate degree programmes was displayed on the UAF website, he said and added that those candidates who qualify GAT with at least 50% marks for admission in MPhil, MSc (Hons), MS, and MBA Executive, and 70% marks in GRE (Subject) for PhD would be eligible for submission of online admission forms.

