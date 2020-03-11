UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5000 Trees Planted At Different Grid Stations Of Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:03 PM

5000 trees planted at different grid stations of Punjab

In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 trees at different sites of various grid stations of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 trees at different sites of various grid stations of Punjab.

"NTDC is maintaining and operating its 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations and transmission lines throughout Pakistan. Initially 5000 trees have been planted at��grid stations located at Lahore, Nokhar (Gujranwala), Yousafwala (Sahiwal), New Lahore South, Faisalabad, Samundri, Ludewala (Sargodha),Toba Tek Singh, Bandala (Faisalabad), Shiekhupura , Jaranwala , Kala Shah Kaku, Gakhar, Sialkot, Kassowal, Sarfraz Nagar and��Okara," according to Company's spokesman here Wednesday.

He added that NTDC officers and officials had taken keen interest in plantation of various plants at their sites and locations of grid stations throughout Punjab. The NTDC would continue with this campaign and extend its scope to other parts of Pakistan, he vowed.

He said, "Concerted efforts of people and the institution are direly needed to combat persistent and seriousthreats of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases for clean and green Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Punjab Company Sahiwal Sargodha Gujranwala Sialkot Toba Tek Singh Jaranwala Samundri

Recent Stories

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

5 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

20 minutes ago

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMa ..

20 minutes ago

Etihad Airways announces move to Beijing’s Daxin ..

50 minutes ago

Ohoud Al Roumi chairs first meeting of National Co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.