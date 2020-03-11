5000 trees planted at different grid stations of Punjab

In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 trees at different sites of various grid stations of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 trees at different sites of various grid stations of Punjab.

"NTDC is maintaining and operating its 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations and transmission lines throughout Pakistan. Initially 5000 trees have been planted at��grid stations located at Lahore, Nokhar (Gujranwala), Yousafwala (Sahiwal), New Lahore South, Faisalabad, Samundri, Ludewala (Sargodha),Toba Tek Singh, Bandala (Faisalabad), Shiekhupura , Jaranwala , Kala Shah Kaku, Gakhar, Sialkot, Kassowal, Sarfraz Nagar and��Okara," according to Company's spokesman here Wednesday.

He added that NTDC officers and officials had taken keen interest in plantation of various plants at their sites and locations of grid stations throughout Punjab. The NTDC would continue with this campaign and extend its scope to other parts of Pakistan, he vowed.

He said, "Concerted efforts of people and the institution are direly needed to combat persistent and seriousthreats of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases for clean and green Pakistan."