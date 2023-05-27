5,000 umbrellas distributed to Grand Mosque visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque distributed 5,000 umbrellas for the visitors to the Grand Mosque under the "Your Umbrella is in Your Hands" initiative.

The presidency handed the umbrellas to the Grand Mosque visitors as part of numerous social initiatives that its social-affairs agency has launched to serve the visitors of the two holy mosques and attain the best social services, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Within its initiatives, the agency also distributes gifts and provides all services and facilitates procedures for the visitors so that they can perform their rituals with ease and comfort.