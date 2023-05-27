UrduPoint.com

5,000 Umbrellas Distributed To Grand Mosque Visitors

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

5,000 umbrellas distributed to Grand Mosque visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque distributed 5,000 umbrellas for the visitors to the Grand Mosque under the "Your Umbrella is in Your Hands" initiative.

The presidency handed the umbrellas to the Grand Mosque visitors as part of numerous social initiatives that its social-affairs agency has launched to serve the visitors of the two holy mosques and attain the best social services, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Within its initiatives, the agency also distributes gifts and provides all services and facilitates procedures for the visitors so that they can perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Related Topics

Saudi Mosque All Best

Recent Stories

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spot ..

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spotlights developments in oncolog ..

6 minutes ago
 Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

1 hour ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

1 hour ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.