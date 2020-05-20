UrduPoint.com
5000 Wheat Bags Confiscated In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

5000 wheat bags confiscated in Rajanpur

Assistant Commissioner Rajanpur Aurangzeb Sindhu raided against wheat stockists and confiscated 5000 wheat bags

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Rajanpur Aurangzeb Sindhu raided against wheat stockists and confiscated 5000 wheat bags.

The team led by AC Rajanpur foiled the huge quantity of wheat smuggling and took five containers carrying 5000 wheat bags into the custody.

The legal action against the involved persons has also been taken.

AC Aurangzeb said that according per Punjab government SOPs taking wheat out from the district is a crime. The seized wheat was handed over to food department.

He urged the brokers to follow the government's policy adding that violators will be dealt with iron hands.

APP /ahj-sak

