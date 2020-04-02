5000 women registered for Tiger Force to supply ration to poor families: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In order to distribute food items among the poor families during the lockdown in the country, some five thousand women had registered themselves for Corona Relief Tiger Force. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Shahbaz Gill stated this while speaking in a private news channel programme

He said that registration process was being carried out through citizen portal system. He said young persons could register their name with the Tiger Force to help the humanity confronted with challenges emerged due to coronavirus.

In reply to a question about differentiating deserving families, he said that those registered themselves for Tiger Force, would be responsible to identify the needy persons so that ration could be provided to them.

To another question, Shahbaz Gill said that process of registration and training would be completed within ten days and after this, the distribution of ration would be initiated to achieve the objectives.