UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5000 Women Registered For Tiger Force To Supply Ration To Poor Families: Shahbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:28 PM

5000 women registered for Tiger Force to supply ration to poor families: Shahbaz Gill

In order to distribute food items among the poor families during the lockdown in the country, some five thousand women had registered themselves for Corona Relief Tiger Force. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Shahbaz Gill stated this while speaking in a private news channel programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In order to distribute food items among the poor families during the lockdown in the country, some five thousand women had registered themselves for Corona Relief Tiger Force. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Shahbaz Gill stated this while speaking in a private news channel programme.

He said that registration process was being carried out through citizen portal system. He said young persons could register their name with the Tiger Force to help the humanity confronted with challenges emerged due to coronavirus.

In reply to a question about differentiating deserving families, he said that those registered themselves for Tiger Force, would be responsible to identify the needy persons so that ration could be provided to them.

To another question, Shahbaz Gill said that process of registration and training would be completed within ten days and after this, the distribution of ration would be initiated to achieve the objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Young Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 minute ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

57 minutes ago

Children with Autism more prone to catch infection ..

3 minutes ago

Govt. taking all steps to mitigate coronavirus eff ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Wants Russian Gas at $45 Per 1,000 Cubi ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Exceed 500 After Daily I ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.