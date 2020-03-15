MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Walled City Project Nadeem Qureshi instructed officials to beautify historic "Faseel and Alang" by removing encroachments and installing different facilities for citizens.

While chairing a meeting here on Sunday, Nadeem Qureshi stated that Multan was 5000 year old city and its historic identity and glory would be revived amicably.

He instructed officials to install plants along the route from Pak Gate to Khuni Burj. He also ordered them to remove encroachments from Bohar Gate, Haram Gate, Pak Gate and Khuni Burj road.

He stated that strict action should be taken against owners of the building, constructed without map approval.

Park at state land near Chowk Shaheedan should be built for facilitation of citizens. Filtration plants would also be opened at some new areas of the city for delivery of safe drinking water to the masses, he maintained.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that notices should be served to encroachers. Those who were willing to cooperate with district administration for removal of buildings by themselves, they must be be facilitated, said DC Khattak. The beauty of interior city "Gates" would be revived. New sitting areas would be made for citizens. Similarly, special timings should be fixed for women to visit Kari Dawar Khan Park. He instructed DG PHA to depute guards at the Park.