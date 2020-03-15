UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5000 Year Old Multan's Historic Identity, Glory To Be Revived Amicably: Chairman Walled City Project

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

5000 year old Multan's historic identity, glory to be revived amicably: Chairman Walled City Project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Walled City Project Nadeem Qureshi instructed officials to beautify historic "Faseel and Alang" by removing encroachments and installing different facilities for citizens.

While chairing a meeting here on Sunday, Nadeem Qureshi stated that Multan was 5000 year old city and its historic identity and glory would be revived amicably.

He instructed officials to install plants along the route from Pak Gate to Khuni Burj. He also ordered them to remove encroachments from Bohar Gate, Haram Gate, Pak Gate and Khuni Burj road.

He stated that strict action should be taken against owners of the building, constructed without map approval.

Park at state land near Chowk Shaheedan should be built for facilitation of citizens. Filtration plants would also be opened at some new areas of the city for delivery of safe drinking water to the masses, he maintained.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that notices should be served to encroachers. Those who were willing to cooperate with district administration for removal of buildings by themselves, they must be be facilitated, said DC Khattak. The beauty of interior city "Gates" would be revived. New sitting areas would be made for citizens. Similarly, special timings should be fixed for women to visit Kari Dawar Khan Park. He instructed DG PHA to depute guards at the Park.

Related Topics

Multan Water Visit Road Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

1 hour ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

3 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.