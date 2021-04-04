UrduPoint.com
50,000 Corona Vaccine Imported By Private Sector Available In Pakistan: Asad Umer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

50,000 corona vaccine imported by private sector available in Pakistan: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development and Chief of National Command Operation Center (NCOC), Asad Umer on Sunday said that 50,000 corona vaccine dozes imported by private sector are available in Pakistan.

It was the responsibility of the provincial governments to take care of the people's health and ensure availability of corona vaccine in their respective jurisdiction, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

A shipment of 40,00,000 (forty hundred thousand), dozes of corona vaccine was arriving in Pakistan by the end of April, he disclosed.

In reply to a question, he said there are reports that Sindh government had already given orders for the purchase of vaccine.

As far as responsibilities of the Federal government was concerned, he said the Center was fulfilling its responsibilities with utmost care. Chief NCOC further stated that some 25,00,000 dozes of corona vaccine have already arrived here.

