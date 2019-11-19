UrduPoint.com
50,000 Die Of COPD In Pakistan Annually

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Seven per cent people of total population of the country are suffering from the COPD and about 50,000 die of it annually.

Associate Prof Dr Azam Mushtaq said this in connection with the World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) Day to be marked on Nov 20 while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said walks and seminars had been arranged in south Punjab at the QAMC Bahawalpur, the Nishtar Medical University and other institutes.

Focal person of Tobacco Control Association of south Punjab said the COPD was mainly caused by smoking, sheesha, smog and industrial smoke.

He said that smoking and all types of pollution should be discouraged to avoid the COPD and other lung and heart diseases.

The COPD was the third leading cause of death all over the world, Dr Azam said and added that the risk of developing this disease was seven times more in men than women.

Over 60 million people were suffering from it across the world out of whom 7,000,000 belonged to the country, he concluded.

Pakistan

