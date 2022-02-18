UrduPoint.com

50,000 Liter Contaminated Milk Discarded

February 18, 2022

50,000 liter contaminated milk discarded

Halal Food Authority team on Friday launched a crackdown against adulterated food, discarding 50,000 liter contaminated milk at Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Halal Food Authority team on Friday launched a crackdown against adulterated food, discarding 50,000 liter contaminated milk at Charsadda.

The drive has been launched as per directives of the deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan.

The Halal Food Authority team established a checkpoint near Nasata Motorway Interchange and took samples from various milk carrying vehicles. During checking several samples were found adulterated which were discarded later. A total of 50,000 liters of contaminated milk was discarded.

