50,000 Ration Bags Distributed So Far: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The district administration has distributed more than 50,000 ration bags among deserving families across the district so far under the Chief Minister's "Negahban Ramazan Package".
This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer during his visit to different areas of the city for monitoring of ration bags distribution here on Sunday.
He directed officers concerned to speed up Rashan Bags distribution in the district by keeping in view the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.
He said that ration bags distribution process would continue without any pause during ramazan in order to facilitate the deserving people as per the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The deputy commissioner maintained that the district had prepared a comprehensive plan for ration bag distribution while the concerned assistant commissioners were monitoring the process. He said that "Sasta Ramazan Bazaar" would be made operational from March 11 under the vision to extend public facilitation.
