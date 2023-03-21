UrduPoint.com

50,000 Saplings Planted In One Minute

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 08:10 PM

50,000 saplings planted in one minute

As many as 50,000 saplings have been planted within one minute at 5 kilometers area of Gugera Branch Canal brink near Sheruana Bridge Jaranawala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 50,000 saplings have been planted within one minute at 5 kilometers area of Gugera Branch Canal brink near Sheruana Bridge Jaranawala.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar along with schoolchildren also planted the saplings while Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Iftikhar Khan, Incharge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, officers of Forest Department and teachers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner thanked the students for participating in the tree plantation drive at a large scale and asked the Forest Department to nourish the saplings and ensure their full protection so that they could grow and provide an attractive look in the area.

