50,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Jaranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration has finalized arrangements to plant 50,000 saplings in Jaranwala on Tuesday (March 21).

A spokesman for the district administration said on Saturday that during a meeting Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar had directed departments to take part in the tree plantation drive so that the target could be achieved easily.

The DC also identified spaces and green belts for planting the maximum saplings. In thisconnection, all available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task, thespokesman added.

