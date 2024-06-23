50,000 school students to benefit from 'Digital School on Wheel' project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has taken a principled decision to launch the 'Digital school on Wheel' project across the province.

Punjab Education Department official sources told APP that in this connection three major stakeholders including Allied, Tech Valley and 'Google for Education' have shown their interest to accomplish the project.

The government has further decided that in collaboration with the Australian organisation 'Allied', the assembly of 'Chromebooks' will be done in Punjab; 50,000 students of government schools of Punjab will be provided with Google ID, free of charge, and 1000 teachers of government schools will will receive free digital certification courses.

These stakeholders will work on the possibilities of cooperation in digital education projects, smart classroom and digital educational ecosystem, the sources informed. In this connection 'Google for Education' will compile authentic data of out-of-school children. Digital certification courses will be conducted and Google for Education will support the free certification courses project for 15,000 university students.