UrduPoint.com

50,000 Teachers Recruited In One Go On Merit: Saeed Ghani

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 07:35 PM

50,000 teachers recruited in one go on merit: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government made recruitments of 50,000 teachers in one attempt on merit.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government made recruitments of 50,000 teachers in one attempt on merit.

He said that the recruitment was made on the guidelines of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He stated this while handing over ceremony of offer letters among 288 teachers here on Monday.

He on the occasion also congratulated the newly appointed teachers.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results -- 1st update

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results -- 1st update

1 minute ago
 FPCCI saves 60% in electricity bills through solar ..

FPCCI saves 60% in electricity bills through solar power

1 minute ago
 Johnson & Johnson Agrees to $99Mln Settlement in W ..

Johnson & Johnson Agrees to $99Mln Settlement in West Virginia Opiates Lawsuit - ..

1 minute ago
 People urged to beware of fraudulent ads recruitin ..

People urged to beware of fraudulent ads recruiting Khadmeen-e-Hajj

1 minute ago
 Two arrested for making videos viral

Two arrested for making videos viral

11 minutes ago
 UN Security Council to Discuss Ukrainian Refugees ..

UN Security Council to Discuss Ukrainian Refugees on Tuesday - Source

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.