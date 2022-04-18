50,000 teachers recruited in one go on merit: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government made recruitments of 50,000 teachers in one attempt on merit.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government made recruitments of 50,000 teachers in one attempt on merit.

He said that the recruitment was made on the guidelines of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He stated this while handing over ceremony of offer letters among 288 teachers here on Monday.

He on the occasion also congratulated the newly appointed teachers.