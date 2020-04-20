50,000 testing kits available in Punjab: Uzma Kardar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Uzma Kardar on Monday claimed that some fifty thousand testing kits for checking coronavirus was available in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Uzma Kardar on Monday claimed that some fifty thousand testing kits for checking coronavirus was available in Punjab.

The hospitals in Punjab were testing 3200 people on daily basis so that suspected people could be isolated from the healthy ones, she stated while talking to ptv channel programme.

The provincial government was making efforts to test 10,000 people on daily basis in days to come, she added.

She said foolproof arrangements had been made to ensure distribution of funds among the deserving families.

So far, she said an amount of Rs 22 billion had been distributed to the poor families living in Punjab.

Uzma said to distribute the fund among the people 17000 points had already been established for the purpose in different areas of the province without impasse.

To a question about unavailability of necessary items in Multan hospitals, the PTI leader said that concerned department was supplying the medical equipment to doctors and paramedical staff for their protection from coronavirus.