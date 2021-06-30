UrduPoint.com
50,000 Trout Fishling Released In Kumrat River

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

50,000 trout fishling released in Kumrat river

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Livestock and Fisheries department Dir Upper Wednesday released 50,000 trout fishling in Kumrat river, the most suitable habitat for trout as part of efforts to improve and conserve the trout fish population.

Deputy Director, Livestock and Fisheries Department, Wari, Dir Upper, under the supervision of Amir Hamza, organized a prestigious function at Kumrat, wherein Deputy Commissioner, Dir Upper, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, District Police Officer, Tariq Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Sheringal, AD Local Government Haji Badshahzada and fisheries officials besides elders of the area were present.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Shoaib Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a series of awareness programs in different parts of the province to promote fisheries and conserve fish in natural waters.

He said that the protection of trout fishling is the joint responsibility of Fisheries Department and the elders of the area, adding the department has banned poaching and taking stern action against poachers.

The Deputy Director Fisheries said that every year the department releases thousands of trout fishling in Kohistan River for breeding due to which the population of trout is increasing. In addition, fish farms are being set up under the development plan in Kumrat so that fisheries can be promoted along with employment and income.

