50,000 Wheat Bags Recovered In Bahawalpur Division

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, the district administrations, food Department and police have launched joint action in the three districts to stop the illegal movement of wheat.

According to police sources, as many as 50,000 wheat bags were recovered during the last 20 days, whereas, 51 FIRs had been registered against those involved in wheat smuggling and 53 vehicles were handed over to the police.

As many as 22,329 bags of 50 kg wheat and 32 vehicles were seized in the Bahawalpur district, 2,009 bags of 50 kg wheat and four vehicles were seized in the Bahawalnagar district, and 26,100 bags of 50 kg wheat and 17 vehicles were seized in Rahim Yar Khan district.

More Stories From Pakistan

