UrduPoint.com

50,000 Winterised Tents To Be Dispatched To Quake-hit Turkiye By Mar 23: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 08:31 PM

50,000 winterised tents to be dispatched to quake-hit Turkiye by Mar 23: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that around 50,000 winterised tents would be dispatched to the quake-hit Turkiye by March 23 this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that around 50,000 winterised tents would be dispatched to the quake-hit Turkiye by March 23 this year.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the manufacturing of tents and other relief goods for Turkiye, said the relief supply for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria would be dispatched within the given timeframe.

He directed the authorities concerned to carry out random checking of the winterised tents to ensure their quality.

The prime minister told the meeting that the finance ministry, despite financial constraints, provided resources for supply of relief goods which was appreciable.

He also thanked the National Disaster Management Authority, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Pakistan's ambassadors to Turkiye and Syria for their efforts for relief of the quake affected people.

He said the Pakistani philanthropists were donating relief goods wholeheartedly for those who suffered the losses caused by the earthquake.

The NDMA Chairman General Inam Haider Malik, finance and planning ministers and Pakistan's ambassador in Turkiye briefed the meeting on the status of relief supplies to the quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

It was told that by 23rd of March, 34 flights would leave for Turkiye carrying 50,000 winterised tents and 38,000 blankets for Turkiye, and 22,000 blankets and 10,000 ration bags for Syria.

It was told that two cargo flights carrying 220 tons of relief goods would leave for Turkiye by today (Friday) while a Pakistan Navy ship would carry relief goods to Syria.

The prime minister instructed to ensure supply of relief goods within the given time.

The meeting was attended by finance minister, planning minister, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Pakistan's ambassador to Turkiye and relevant senior officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Pakistan Navy Syria Ahsan Iqbal Ishaq Dar Maryam Aurangzeb March

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.