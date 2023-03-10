50,000 winterised tents to be dispatched to quake-hit Turkiye by Mar 23: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that around 50,000 winterised tents would be dispatched to the quake-hit Turkiye by March 23 this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that around 50,000 winterised tents would be dispatched to the quake-hit Turkiye by March 23 this year.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the manufacturing of tents and other relief goods for Turkiye, said the relief supply for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria would be dispatched within the given timeframe.

He directed the authorities concerned to carry out random checking of the winterised tents to ensure their quality.

The prime minister told the meeting that the finance ministry, despite financial constraints, provided resources for supply of relief goods which was appreciable.

He also thanked the National Disaster Management Authority, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Pakistan's ambassadors to Turkiye and Syria for their efforts for relief of the quake affected people.

He said the Pakistani philanthropists were donating relief goods wholeheartedly for those who suffered the losses caused by the earthquake.

The NDMA Chairman General Inam Haider Malik, finance and planning ministers and Pakistan's ambassador in Turkiye briefed the meeting on the status of relief supplies to the quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

It was told that by 23rd of March, 34 flights would leave for Turkiye carrying 50,000 winterised tents and 38,000 blankets for Turkiye, and 22,000 blankets and 10,000 ration bags for Syria.

It was told that two cargo flights carrying 220 tons of relief goods would leave for Turkiye by today (Friday) while a Pakistan Navy ship would carry relief goods to Syria.

The prime minister instructed to ensure supply of relief goods within the given time.

The meeting was attended by finance minister, planning minister, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Pakistan's ambassador to Turkiye and relevant senior officers.