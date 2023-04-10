Close
50,000 Youth To Be Equipped With Latest IT Training After Eid: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that 50,000 youth would be provided with the latest Information Technology (IT) training at the Governor House after Eid.

He said the youth after the training would be able to earn 0.3 to 0.5mln per month.

He stated this while visiting Sindhi Hotel at New Karachi, where he also did 19th Sehri and interacted with the citizens.

He said, 'I am ready to do everything to resolve the problems of the people.

' The governor said, 'I am grateful to the people for the title of people's governor.' The citizens were in surprise while seeing the governor among them.

Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices, adding the Iftari would be held in Governor's house during the whole month of Ramazan.

The governor said that he would visit every place and met the people.

