50,000 youth to be provided hands on technical skills in less developed areas: Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajeeha Akram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajeeha Akram Friday informed the National Assembly that 50,000 youth of less developed areas would be provided hands on technical skills under a special skill development project of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

She told the Lower House in writing during question hour that the programme to implement "Skills for All" strategy had been launched under the Kamyab Jawan Programme wherein 50,000 youth belonging to less developed areas like Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, southern Punjab and rural Sindh would be provided hands on technical skills.

The prime objective of this programme was to uplift socio economic condition of youth belonging to areas with low Human Development Index (HDI). This pogramme envisaged 14 components and due priority was given to the provision of skills compatible with international job market.

It was told that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTCC) was the apex body for technical and vocational education and training sector in Pakistan.

The Commission was targeting the provision of market oriented skills training to the labour force and unemployed persons specially residing in less developed areas of the country.

In addition to this project, 50 Pakistani state of the art technical and vocational training institutes would be affiliated with best international institutes to provide globally acceptable skill training to Pakistani youth.

Deserving youth from less developed areas would also be provided boarding and lodging facilities in the countries' best institutes to give them quality skill education.

The concept of e-learning was being introduced for the first time in the country by establishing smart class rooms in institutes. This intervention will primarily benefit youth belonging to backward areas, who will be able to learn latest technological skills through distant learning.

A system of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) had been launched to certify skills acquired through the informal "Ustaad Shagird" mode. More than 20,000 youth had already benefited from this initiative which was enabling youth belonging to less developed areas to certify their skills and gain access to better employment opportunities.

To enhance the employment capacity of Pakistani youth in international job market particularly from backward areas, ten "country of destination facilitation centres" were being established across the country. These facilitation centres would deliver skill training in accordance with international standards and also impart knowledge to Pakistani youth about international job market.