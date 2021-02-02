500,000 Afghan Refugees to benefit from rehabilitation of 10 health facilities

Around 500,000 Afghan Refugees will benefit from the construction and rehabilitation of 10 health facilities in Pakistan during the year 2021, said a report of United Nations Refugees Agency (UNHCR) Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Around 500,000 Afghan Refugees will benefit from the construction and rehabilitation of 10 health facilities in Pakistan during the year 2021, said a report of United Nations Refugees Agency (UNHCR) Pakistan.

UN Agency in its Global Focus report also revealed that 150,000 refugees will benefit from environmentally friendly renewable energy interventions till end of year.

4 million Afghan refugees (POR - proof of registration cardholders) will be verified and receive new biometric documentation (smartcard IDs) from the Government of Pakistan in 2021, the report added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan continues to host 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who are holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

Around 4.4 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under the UNHCR-facilitated voluntary repatriation programme since the year 2002.