5,00,000 cattle vaccinated in district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Above 500,000 cattle were vaccinated against different diseases in district Rajanpur.

Additional Director Livestock and Dairy Development Dr Hassan Mujtuba said more than 5,00,000 cattle were being vaccinated against various diseases like intestine, mouth,foot and "ghal ghoto", as precautionarymeasures especially ahead of flood season.

The vaccination is imperative to secure animals from seasonal diseases and increase productivity of livestock.