500,000 China-gifted vaccine doses arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of National Health Services on Wednesday said the second batch of Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine of 500,000 doses has arrived in Pakistan from China.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, along with officials from the health ministry, was present at the Nur Khan Airbase to receive the vaccine doses that arrived by an airbus.

Pakistan started its COVID-19 vaccination drive in February after the first arrival of China-gifted vaccine doses, with the frontline health workers given the priority for inoculation, while on March 10, the country started vaccination for the general public, starting with older people.

The health ministry said the vaccine doses were a "gift" from China and would be distributed among the provinces for vaccination.

Thanking China for its generous gift, Dr Sultan said Beijing has always shown unwavering support for Islamabad in times of need.