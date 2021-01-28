500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to be available soon in country: Dr Yasmin

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said 500,000 doses of corona vaccine from China would be available in the next few days in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said 500,000 doses of corona vaccine from China would be available in the next few days in the country.

She said this while talking to media persons during her visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

The minister said in first phase, vaccine would be injected to health workers of the age of 60 to 65 years.

Commenting on the present situation of coronavirusvirus, she said so far a total of more than 2.8 million tests had been carried out in the province. At present only 15 positive patients were admitted in the RIU, she added.

She said the number of patients infected with corona in all over the country stood 1,55,805 while Punjab had 591 patients only.

She further said children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid which would benefit more than 182,000 children.

Dr Yasmin said reopening of the schools would be decided after reviewing the corona virus situation next week. She said Rs80 billion had been allocated for health card across the province on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to help facilitate ailing humanity.

She made it clear that 29.3 million families having Punjab domicile would take benefit from health facility. The health card holders would be able to get treatment from 270 private hospitals, she added.

In case of spending more than Rs720,000 on treatment, an additional Rs300,000 would be spent, she added.

She informed that so far 5.2 million health cards had been distributed and 287,000 health cards had been used.

She said after February 15, dialysis emergency and outdoor would be resumed at the urology institute and the rest of the corona cases would be treated at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

