500,000 Cusecs Water Expected In Sargodha Limits On Wednesday Night
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Wednesday announced that 500,000 cusecs of water is expected to enter Sargodha limits by night
According to the official spokesperson here, a high flood alert has been issued for the Chenab River in Sargodha, with water flow at Head Marala reaching 549,737 cusecs, categorized as an extremely high flood level.
The district administration has completed evacuation announcements in 23 affected villages and instructed all institutions to remain on high alert.
The DC is leading relief efforts, with Rescue 1122, Health Department, Livestock, and other institutions providing assistance to affected families.
He said that the district administration has distributed breakfast and lunch to 950 individuals, while 180 affected families have been provided with dry rations in areas including Raina Wala, Jari Wala, Dulle Wala, Kacha Ghurna, and Midh Ranajha.
He said that the health teams have conducted awareness sessions on dengue and general health in Kacha Ghurna, Takht Hazara, and other flood-affected areas, adding that the livestock department had administered FMD vaccination to livestock in affected areas, including Hussainabad Sharif, and fodder is being distributed.
He urged the citizens to follow government instructions and relocate to safe areas promptly.
