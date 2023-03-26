500,000 deserving families of Rwp district to be provided free flour: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Over 1.5 million free flour bags would be distributed among over 500,000 deserving families of Rawalpindi district, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema.

He informed that he was visiting different free flour mega distribution points to review all the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens and inspect the process of providing free flour to the citizens.

He said that the supply of free flour would continue uninterruptedly in Rawalpindi district.

Flour bags were being distributed among over 50,000 deserving people in Rawalpindi district on a daily basis, he informed.

He directed the officials concerned to treat the citizens who come to get flour with respect and negligence on part of the officials would not be tolerated.

He said efforts were being made to provide relief to the people and the administration under this initiative taken by the Punjab government was supplying flour to poor and deserving citizens.

The DC informed that the administration on the directives of the Punjab government had set up 10 mega points to supply free flour to poor and deserving people.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said four mega points were set up in Rawalpindi while one each established at tehsil level. Four desks were set up at each mega point, two for men and two for women, he added.

232 trucking points were also established in Rawalpindi district particularly for Ramadan to facilitate the citizens, he said.